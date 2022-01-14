Globo announces Sabrina Sato as new hire and irritates Record

Hired by Record until 2023, Sabrina Sato was announced as a new employee at Globo last Monday (10). The artist was released by Edir Macedo’s channel to command a new attraction on the GNT channel, on pay TV, but will continue normally with her projects on the open TV station. After the repercussion of the new agreement, the press office of Record insisted on clarifying the situation.

In a conversation with journalist Leo Dias’ column, on the Metrópoles portal, Record’s Communication -which does not communicate with the Pop TV— explained that the presenter of Ilha Record “was released to make this program [Desapegue Se For Capaz] in the NTG”. A new season of the reality show that features celebrities on a paradise island is scheduled to be produced in the first half of 2022.

With its premiere scheduled for the end of April at the GNT, Desapegue se foi Capaz will aim to promote a transformation in the lives of participants through the reorganization of their own homes, combining decoration, storage and sustainability. The program also represents a new beginning for Sabrina, who will make her first project on cable TV.

“I always talk a lot about my artistic restlessness. Making room for new experiences and discovering other possibilities in our lives is enriching. When I was invited by GNT to present ‘Desapegue se por Capaz’, I felt very honored to be part of a multiple channel, which always offers us great reflections on human behavior. It will be a new challenge in my career, in a house that inspires us”, celebrates Sabrina. The first season will have 10 episodes, with weekly airing, and the recordings will begin in February, in São Paulo.

In each episode, Sabrina will count on the help of the personal organizer Micaela Góes and the architect Gabriela de Matos to enter someone’s house with the mission of making him let go of what is no longer useful in his life. They will take all their belongings – furniture, clothes, objects – to a large shed, making the person aware of how much they have accumulated over the years and reflect on what makes sense to continue to be part of their trajectory. The idea is to let go of as much as you can to make room for change, promoting not only tidying up but a real life transformation.

“Sabrina has great ability to communicate widely with the public with affection, respect and grace. And to enter people’s homes, reveal each one’s intimacies, we are sure that Sabrina will have the welcome and fun that the attraction needs. We are very happy with your arrival at GNT”, comments Daniela Mignani, director of the variety and vews unit — GNT, VIVA, Mais na Tela and Gestão de Negócios GloboNews.

Sabrina Sato became known to the public in 2003, during her participation in the third season of the reality show Big Brother Brasil. Despite being in sixth place, she was by far the most successful participant of the program after passing through the attraction. Before Record, she was hired by RedeTV!, where she acted in the humorous Pânico na TV (2003-2012), and Band, where she was also part of the cast of Pânico na Band (2013-2014) when the troupe changed channels. At Record, Sabrina has already commanded the Sabrina Program (2014), Família Record, Domingo Show (2020) and Made In Japan (2020). She is also quoted to command a new season of the reality show Dancing Brasil, which has already been presented by Xuxa Meneghel between 2017 and 2019.