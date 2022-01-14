Globo reporter is attacked live by hawk at PI university

Reporter Tiago Mendes, from TV Clube, an affiliate of TV Globo in Piauí, was attacked by a hawk while participating live on the PITV 1 Edition news program. He was at UDPPar (Federal University of the Delta do Parnaíba), in Parnaíba (PI), and was talking about the vaccination that takes place there.

The hawk quickly approached the reporter and went towards the journalist’s head, who was startled by the animal. The presenter, who was in the studio, noticed his colleague’s reaction and is still trying to reassure him. Then the reporter continues with the bulletin. “I’m fine,” Tiago Mendes told splash.

The animal would have a nest in a tree on the university campus, and so it made the attack, in order to protect the brood. In an excerpt published on the Instagram profile, Tiago said that it was just a scare and even said that the laugh he gave was motivated by the film reporter’s reaction.

The incident generated comments on social media. “A hawk passed close to Tiago’s head, while he was passing on information from Parnaíba. Marcelo had to go back to the studio, until he calmed down, because he was very nervous,” wrote Wandeson Ferreira on Twitter.

Other viewers of TV Clube’s newscast also reacted on the social network.

