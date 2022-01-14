Globo shoots and earns more than R$ 1 million per minute with reality

THE Globe will earn high with every moment of the BBB22. The reality show, which is the main attraction – and revenue – of the station at the beginning of the year, will yield a “money truck”. Crowded with advertisers, it promises to be the most profitable in history.

The advertiser who wants to advertise for thirty seconds in the breaks of the 2022 edition of Big Brother Brazil for the whole country will have to pay BRL 547.7 thousand. That is, every one minute, the carioca channel will earn R$ 1.095 million with just two ads. This price, however, will only be valid for the month of January.

BBB22 will get more expensive

From February onwards, the same period of time in the BBB22 will have an adjustment and will cost R$ 570 thousand. And so it will be until the last month of the program’s airing, in April, according to the price list practiced by Globo.

THE entertain found that some brands that already have guaranteed ads in the intervals of the reality show will have privileges, which are already defined. These are the companies that bought the 12 sponsorship shares.

All advertisers that are BBB22 sponsors will have greater prominence on breaks. Any of the shareholders will be entitled to run ads in the very first position, opening the intervals. Those who bought the Big quota, which is the most expensive, will still have an exclusive break.

Revenue exceeds half a billion

With sponsorship only, the 2022 season of Big Brother Brasil has already earned around R$ 700 million. Globo placed 12 quotas in the advertising market in three categories: Big, Camarote and Brother. Prices are R$91.939 million, R$69.646 million and R$11.843 million, respectively.

To get an idea, BBB22 has the fourth most expensive commercial break on Globo. The program is only behind traditional attractions, such as Jornal Nacional, the nine o’clock soap opera and Fantástico.

For thirty seconds on William Bonner and Renata Vasconcellos’ television news, the Rio station charges R$852,400. For the same time in Um Lugar ao Sol breaks, the value is R$ 843,500. Half a minute at Fantástico goes for R$ 604.4 thousand.

With this result in revenue, BBB22 will continue to follow the line of recent seasons, which also had a financial record. The reality show is responsible for reinforcing Globo’s cash at the beginning of the year. As with all broadcasters, this is the period when investments in the advertising market tend to be lower.

What did you think? Follow @siteentrete on Instagram to see the latest celebrity news and leave your comment clicking here. MOST READ