Globo studies to postpone reality after the increase in covid-19

Scheduled to premiere on the 30th, the second season of “The Voice+” (Globo) may be postponed. The station is still studying the possibility and, if it hits the hammer, it will announce the decision in the coming days, made after concern about the cases of covid-19 in the musical reality.

splash found that participants tested positive and, despite being asymptomatic, could not continue on the recordings, causing embezzlement.

Daily, at Globo Studios, tests are carried out to detect covid. splash also found that, in a single day, 76 people who entered the place to participate in recordings, tested positive, turning on the maximum alert on the station.

Sought, Globo said that so far the premiere of “The Voice+” continues on January 30:

The program’s premiere is scheduled for January 30th. Like all companies, Globo is monitoring the evolution of the new variant of Covid on a daily basis and taking measures according to need, always having everyone’s safety and health as a priority.

Covid-19 cases

Covid-19 also affected the next edition of “BBB 22”. As advanced by splash, the disclosure of the list of participants of the reality had a delay after three confined had positive for the disease.

In a statement, Globo confirmed: “As part of the protocol, tests are carried out on all participants and, during this routine, three of them, who will be in the cast of this edition, tested positive. to participate in the reality show -, they are doing well, remain isolated and are being monitored by a medical team. And, even though they are anxious to start living in the most guarded house in Brazil, they will remain so until it is safe to leave the isolation. doctors, will join the other participants, in an innovative way and without prejudice to the dynamics of the game”.

The recordings of “Pantanal”, the station’s new soap opera, were also recently suspended after part of the cast and production were contaminated with covid-19.

Singer Fafá de Belém will be a judge on ‘The Voice+’ Image: Reproduction/TV Globo

What’s New on ‘The Voice+’

The second season of “The Voice+” brings Fafá de Belém as a novelty among the technicians. She joins Daniel, Mumuzinho and Ludmilla.

Still as a novelty, Thais Fersoza is the new backstage presenter of the program. She shares the “command” of the attraction with André Marques.

Initially scheduled to premiere on January 30, “The Voice+” will be shown on Sundays, right after “Temperatura Máxima”.