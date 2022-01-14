Globo’s innovation program launches BBB’s first fantasy game | BBB22

The “Big Game BBB” is an experimental and free project for Globoplay subscribers who will be able to play, test and contribute to the development of the game, which will undergo updates and implementations throughout the season of the program. In the app, you will weekly assemble your favorite team formed by five brothers, similar to the famous fantasy game football player Cartola FC. The confined who will participate in the reality events, such as leadership, tests, votes, elimination, monster, vip, among others, score points for their team.

To complete the fun, the user will give daily guesses in the form of polls about the events of the BBB. Adding the weekly points of the two dynamics, the app assembles a performance ranking of all players.

In the first version of the game, the preference to participate in the game is for those who signed Globoplay in Brazil until January 10th. Subscribers will receive an exclusive invitation by email, with an expiration date. The deadline to guarantee a spot at Big Game BBB will be January 17th. Anyone who subscribes to streaming from now on or is not a subscriber and also wants to play, joins a waiting list, click here and sign up.