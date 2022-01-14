Golden tips to pay your debts with the FGTS balance

Indebtedness has grown a lot in recent years among Brazilians, especially due to the difficulties generated by the pandemic. Millions of citizens now have a dirty name, no income, and little chance of getting good credit.

But did you know you can use your FGTS (Service Time Guarantee Fund) to get out of the grip? By law, redemption of the fund balance is allowed in some situations, such as the ones we are going to mention now.

Pay debts with the FGTS

Unfortunately, the worker cannot withdraw the money at will. This is only allowed when he meets specific conditions, such as opting for the birthday withdrawal. The modality allows the redemption of part of the FGTS, every year, in the month of the citizen’s birthday.

The amount of the withdrawal depends on the amount available in the account of the interested party, who also receives an additional fixed quota in some cases. It is worth remembering that, when migrating to the modality, the worker loses the right to withdraw the full balance in case of dismissal without just cause.

To sign up for the FGTS birthday withdrawal, access Caixa’s internet banking, the FGTS app, the fgts.caixa.gov.br website or look for one of the branches of the state bank.

Other FGTS withdrawal possibilities

If you prefer not to opt for the annual withdrawal method, you can check other fund access possibilities. Check out some of them: