Government to allocate R$ 3 billion to cities affected by rains

President Jair Bolsonaro said this Thursday (13th) that he will sign an MP (provisional measure) to allocate at least R$3 billion to states that have suffered damage due to heavy rains and floods in recent months.

According to the Chief Executive, the MP should be published by next Monday (17). There will be R$ 1.3 billion for the Ministry of Regional Development, R$ 1 billion for the Ministry of Infrastructure and R$ 700 million for the Ministry of Agriculture, Livestock and Supply.

The announcement was made during a live on social media tonight. The main beneficiaries should be Bahia and Minas Gerais. In addition, Bolsonaro said that the southern states should receive the aid, as they face a period of drought, which has compromised local agribusiness.

Bolsonaro did the live with the Minister of Infrastructure, Tarcísio Freitas. According to him, “this money will be very important”. “We are in an extraordinary situation, of rain with much greater volume than expected. There was an extrapolation, a large volume of precipitation, and many incidents on federal highways. We are measuring this, verifying contracts so that we can give a prompt response, which is what society needs”, highlighted Tarcísio.

“We had barriers falling, embankment bodies sliding, all kinds of interruptions, bridge headers. It’s a big job. There are several points of interdiction, and we will have to restore people’s mobility, guarantee traffic safety”, added the minister.