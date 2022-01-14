GPS Group is on track to deliver BRL 1.6 billion in revenue from acquisitions in 2022, projects Ágora – Money Times

THE GPS group (GGPS3) informed in a material fact released on Wednesday night (12) that the acquisition of Force, a provider of private security services, electronic security systems and security services, was approved by the board of directors. facilities with performance in Paraná.

The news is positive, in the evaluation of the Agora Investments, as it marks the beginning of the Fusions and acquisitions (M&A) of the company in 2022.

The transaction is also strategic, as it strengthens the company’s operations in the South of the country.

Force, comprised of Force Vigilância and Force Serviços Terceirizados, recorded gross revenue of approximately R$142.5 million in the 12-month period ended September 30, 2021.

According to Ágora, GPS is on track to deliver R$1.6 billion in pro-forma revenue from acquisitions this year.

In the broker’s opinion, Force could add R$ 0.10 to the GPS share, considering synergies and based on the historical average of the acquisition multiple of 5.5 times EV/Ebitda (company value over Ebitda) of the company and a Ebitda margin of 4%.

The completion of the acquisition is subject to the fulfillment of obligations and conditions precedent, including the approval of the Administrative Council for Economic Defense (Where) and authorization by the Federal Police Department of the Ministry of Justice and Public Security.

