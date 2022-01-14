GPS Group is on track to deliver BRL 1.6 billion in revenue from acquisitions in 2022, projects Ágora – Money Times

Yadunandan Singh 2 hours ago Business Comments Off on GPS Group is on track to deliver BRL 1.6 billion in revenue from acquisitions in 2022, projects Ágora – Money Times 3 Views

GPS Group debut at B3, on April 26, 2021
The GPS Group announced on Wednesday night (12) the acquisition of Force, a provider of private security services, electronic security systems and facilities services (Image: Disclosure/B3)

THE GPS group (GGPS3) informed in a material fact released on Wednesday night (12) that the acquisition of Force, a provider of private security services, electronic security systems and security services, was approved by the board of directors. facilities with performance in Paraná.

The news is positive, in the evaluation of the Agora Investments, as it marks the beginning of the Fusions and acquisitions (M&A) of the company in 2022.

The transaction is also strategic, as it strengthens the company’s operations in the South of the country.

Force, comprised of Force Vigilância and Force Serviços Terceirizados, recorded gross revenue of approximately R$142.5 million in the 12-month period ended September 30, 2021.

According to Ágora, GPS is on track to deliver R$1.6 billion in pro-forma revenue from acquisitions this year.

In the broker’s opinion, Force could add R$ 0.10 to the GPS share, considering synergies and based on the historical average of the acquisition multiple of 5.5 times EV/Ebitda (company value over Ebitda) of the company and a Ebitda margin of 4%.

The completion of the acquisition is subject to the fulfillment of obligations and conditions precedent, including the approval of the Administrative Council for Economic Defense (Where) and authorization by the Federal Police Department of the Ministry of Justice and Public Security.

Disclaimer

THE Money Times publishes articles of a journalistic nature, which aim at the democratization of information. Our publications must be understood as announcing and disseminating bulletins, and not as an investment recommendation.

About Yadunandan Singh

Born in 1992, Yadunandan approaches the world of video games thanks to two sacred monsters like Diablo and above all Sonic, strictly in the Sega Saturn version. Ranging between consoles and PCs, he is particularly fond of platform titles and RPGs, not disdaining all other genres and moving in the constant search for the perfect balance between narration and interactivity.

Check Also

How to calculate how much I will receive in salary allowance this year?

All workers with a formal contract, for at least 30 days, in the base year, …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved