Gramado do Pacaembu is paved for works on the stadium grounds – 01/13/2022 – Esporte

Images of machines paving part of the lawn of the Pacaembu stadium drew attention on social media. They are real and were disclosed by Eduardo Barella, an executive at Allegra Pacaembu, the company that acquired the land concession for the municipal arena.

The place where the field used to be was paved as a device to expand the construction site of the commercial building that will be built. This building will occupy the space where the sector known as the toboggan used to be, a stand behind one of the goals that has already been demolished.

According to Allegra Pacaembu, asphalting will facilitate the transport of machines and materials. Especially in the rainy season, the movement of heavy vehicles over the countryside had become complicated.

The concessionaire informed that the solution is “temporary”. “The asphalt will be removed after completion of work on the stadium and construction of the multipurpose building, to restore the lawn to its original position.”

Also according to Allegra Pacaembu, the project was approved by historical heritage protection agencies.