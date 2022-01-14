GTA 6: Release period potentially revealed by Take-Two, for analysts

Take-Two may have suggested the GTA 6 release period. According to some analysts, in fact, the latest financial data shared by the publisher seems to indicate the fiscal year 2024, which goes from April 1, 2023 to March 31, 2024as a possible game launch window.

Last week, Take-Two announced plans to acquire mobile giant Zynga. At the time, the publisher revealed that it expects a compound annual growth rate of 14% in fiscal year 2024.

According to analyst Doug Creutz, such an optimistic estimate, which equates to about $9 billion in revenue, could come true. “probably with the release of GTA 6 in fiscal year 2024“, a game that for obvious reasons could monetize with Take two dizziness.

As Axios reports, Take-Two has in the past hinted at releasing Rockstar blockbusters such as GTA 5 announcing higher estimated revenue in specific time periods.

Likewise, an analyst at the Jefferies group says: “There are only a handful of games that can give management the confidence to provide such strong leadership; We believe at least one Rockstar IP will be released by FY 2024.”.

Interesting and all in all credible forecasts if we think about the current market situation, with GTA 5 still selling many copies. Therefore, a possible release of the GTA 6 at the end of 2023 or the first months of 2024 cannot be ruled out absolutely.

Source