“Havana Syndrome”. US wants to find out how this disease appeared and “who is responsible”

Three US diplomats became ill in the Swiss city and one in the French capital last summer, with around 200 people, including US embassy employees and their families, having been identified with the illness in the past five years. The Secretary of State guaranteed, however, that the White House is trying to “unravel the mystery”.

“We are working overtime in the Administration to delve into what happened, who is responsible”.

“We’ve got the Department of Intelligence, we’ve got the Department of Defense, we’ve got the Department of State, our scientists all trying to get to the bottom of this”, he added.



THE Wall Street Journal advanced, also this Thursday, that the recently infected diplomats are on mission in Paris and Geneva, places where negotiations between the US and Russia took place on Monday, on the continuity of Russian forces on the border with Ukraine.

The “Havana Syndrome” was first identified among US officials in the Cuban capital in 2016 and is characterized by symptoms such as headaches, nausea, memory lapses and dizziness. According to Blinken, who met with several State Department officials, he further explained that they all described the same symptoms in the way they affected their daily lives.





“There is no doubt to me that people were directly and severely affected”, he said.“But we have to find out exactly what happened and who might be responsible, and that’s what we’re determined to do. (…) We’re going to find out. Until then, we have to do what we can to protect people and, as I said, , take care of them”.