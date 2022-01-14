Thamirys Andrade – 1:58 pm | updated on 01/13/2022 14:27



Helicopter with baby and 3 people crashes into church, and everyone survives Photo: Playback / Fox News / Youtube

A helicopter crashed on the steps of a church entrance in Philadelphia, United States, on Tuesday (11). The aircraft was carrying four people, including a 2-month-old baby. All occupants survived, and none of them were seriously injured.

According to Reuters, the helicopter was taking the baby to a hospital in Philadelphia when it crashed and crashed in front of Drexel Hill United Methodist Church. In addition to the child, a nurse and two crew members were on the aircraft.

The case was described as an “absolute miracle” by Upper Darby Police Superintendent Timothy Bernhardt. In addition to people being unharmed, no structural damage was caused to the church, wiring or surrounding trees.

“I want to shake the pilot’s hand after taking down the helicopter with so little destruction,” Bernhardt said.

The rescue team arrived at the scene around 1 pm, but the plane’s passengers had already managed to get out of the wreckage.

The helicopter belonged to the medical transport company Air Methods Corpmotivo. The reason for the accident is being investigated by the Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transport Safety Council.

