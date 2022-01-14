Here comes the deltacron: Researcher claims to have discovered a variant of the coronavirus that mixes omicron and delta

A Cypriot researcher brings bad news to those who still think that the pandemic would be close to the end.

he discovered a strain of the new coronavirus what combines delta and omicron variants.

Leondios Kostrikis, professor of biological sciences at the University of Cyprus, named the strain “deltacron”.

This is because it was possible to verify the genetic signatures of the omicron within the delta genome, he told the news agency. Bloomberg, who broke the news firsthand.

25 confirmed cases so far

So far, Kostrikis and his team have confirmed 25 cases of the new variant. It is still too early to say whether there are more cases of the strain and what impacts it could have.

“We will see in the future if this strain is more pathogenic or contagious or if it will prevail” over the two dominant strains – delta and omicron -, said Kostrikis in an interview with Sigma TV on Friday.

Kostrikis and his team submitted their findings over the past week to GISAID, an international database that tracks viruses, the Bloomberg.

Number of cases soars worldwide

The deltacron variant arises at a time when the omicron continues to spread rapidly around the world, setting new daily records of covid-19 cases around the world.

In Brazil, amid a data blackout by the Ministry of Health, 22.3 million cases of covid-19 have been confirmed since the beginning of the pandemic.

Almost 620 thousand people died in the period, which makes Brazil the second country in number of deaths, behind only the United States.

Worldwide, the number of cases exceeds 305 million, with 5.5 million confirmed deaths.

*With information from CNBC.

