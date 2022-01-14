Hitman Trilogy is announced and will debut directly on Game Pass for Xbox and PC

IO Interactive also revealed the Steam version of Hitman III and promised several new features for the series.

In a broadcast held this Thursday (13), IO Interactive released more details about Year 2 of Hitman III and took the opportunity to bring some surprises. Among them is the announcement of Hitman Trilogy, which brings together the three games in the World of Assassination trilogy and marks the debut of the latest title on Steam.

The package is scheduled to hit stores on the January 20, with versions for PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5. Those who subscribe to the Game Pass service will not need to pay any amount to enjoy the experience, which already debuts in it in versions for console and computers.

The Hitman Trilogy brings together all content from the three games in the series and marks the debut of VR support in Hitman 3. The game will also gain support for Ray Tracing on PC, as well as XeSS and Variable Rate Shading technologies. — on Steam, it also supports the platform’s card system and will offer the Trinity Pack as a free bonus for all purchases made 30 days after its release.

Hitman III debuts the Elusive Target Arcade

This month, IO Interactive’s game is set to debut new Elusive Target Arcade mode, which blends the unique challenges launched by the company in recent years. In it, unique adversaries from the past come to share the same scenarios, creating challenging contexts in which you must assassinate them without being detected — and you will only have one chance a day to succeed.



Also in 2022, Hitman III will receive the Freelancer mode, which opens the doors to Agent 47’s personal deposit for players., protagonist of the series. Players will be able to configure the space with a wide variety of furniture and decorations, and from there, they will be able to accept contracts from targets scattered around the world.

To finish, IO Interactive is working on a new map codenamed “Rocky” that should be released later this year. The developer is still keeping the content under wraps, but has revealed glimpses of a seaside location where a major storm is approaching.

