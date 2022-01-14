Homeless man celebrates dog’s birthday and shares cake with his pets

The video of a homeless person celebrating the birthday of one of his dogs, complete with cake and a happy birthday song, recently went viral on social media and moved netizens. The touching scene is starred by José Luis Matos, better known as Choco, who lives in Bucaramanga, Colombia.

In an interview with the local newspaper Week, Matos explained that he lives in the company of his best friends, the dogs Nena and Shaggy. He intended to celebrate the male’s birthday, but he didn’t have any food to give him as a present, until, at the last minute, he managed to improvise a small party.

“I was upset because my dog ​​was having a birthday and I wanted to give him a piece of chicken, but I couldn’t afford it. I saw a lady who was going to throw a whole cake in the trash and I asked her to give it to me. delivered saying: ‘Here, my son, you will enjoy it better than I did.’ Then I went to a store and asked the owner to sell me some candles for 500 pesos (about R$ 0.07), which was the only amount that I had,’ he said.

Then he wandered the streets of Bucaramanga to look for a ‘special’ place where he could party with his pets, and found a deserted staircase. And with his friends gathered around a cake with candles, two plates and a plastic knife, José Luis Matos made his wish come true. The moment was recorded on video by an anonymous person who was passing by and then shared on social media.

He is “Choco”, an inhabitant of Calle de # Bucaramanga. He has always been seen with his furry ones. It is for people like them that we must change this unjust society. Thanks to quien lo grabó (if you know it mentioned) pic.twitter.com/BHzLqdMhuc — Camilo Andrés Cárdenas Garzón (@camcardenas98) January 8, 2022

The homeless man’s gesture enchanted many people, until one of them sought him out to present the video and the public’s reaction.

“They showed me the video and said that I had become famous. Now when I wake up, I see many people around. I thought I had done something, but I had not done anything,” Matos said. “My life has changed thanks to the person who recorded me. And I hope I can do more for animals around the world,” he added.

hard trajectory

Throughout the interview, José Luis Matos recalled the moment he became homeless and the most difficult moments of his life. “They mistreated me a lot and I decided to leave the house,” he said.

Leaving his hometown of Barranquilla, on the Colombian coast, with 300,000 pesos in his pocket, he decided to head to Valledupar, in the northeast. And he stated that adversity did not make him a bad person, as he promised himself that he would never steal. On the other hand, he spent a lot of time in precarious conditions and humiliating situations.

After several years traveling through Colombia, he tried to return to Barranquilla, but was rejected by his mother. So he decided to leave for Barrancabermeja, north of the district of Santander, where he worked as a fisherman. He later moved to Bucaramanga, where he currently lives.

According to Matos, life experiences have not allowed him to create resentment with his family, and he still maintains contact with his younger sister. “Despite the mistreatment that my mother gave me, I love her and think about her every day, because I learned to fend for myself. Thanks to her I learned to wash the dishes, sweep, and work”.

About his dreams, he declared that he always wanted to be “one of the best rap artists in Colombia”, although he assures that he is capable of excelling in any profession: “I have been a bricklayer and even a window cleaner. .

Thanks to the notoriety he has gained, José Luis Matos has been receiving help from several sides. He stated that he received a cell phone, with which he shares moments of his day-to-day on his social networks, as well as a place to sleep and shower.

Faced with these changes, Matos feels more confident about the future and describes his plans: “I want to be one of the most important representatives of urban music in Colombia and open a foundation to welcome the country’s stray dogs. After all, we can talk, but animals do not speak and cannot defend themselves”.