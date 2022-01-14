Homeless young man who celebrated his dog’s birthday on the street is welcomed into a shelter

Earlier this week, we showed here at reasons a touching video that went viral on social media that shows a homeless person celebrating a birthday with his two best friends – two puppies – who keep him company every day.

PUBLICITY CONTINUE READING BELOW

We later found out that the birthday was for the little black dog Shaggy, who turned 4 years old – all alongside his owner.

He has been identified as José Luis Matos, and lives in Bucaramanga, Colombia. After the repercussion of his video, the boy was taken in by a shelter, where he will be able to live for as long as necessary until he finds a job.

In addition to taking in José, the shelter is committed to taking care of his two beloved dogs – Shaggy, the birthday boy, and Nena.

PUBLICITY CONTINUE READING BELOW

According to the portal “Anda”, the video that went viral was recorded by a person passing by and posted on social media. This person approached and gently asked if he needed any help.

In response, José asked for help to buy food and vaccinate the dogs that, according to him, are already neutered. He also said that the birthday dog ​​is completing four years and was found in a situation of complete abandonment in a dump.

Days after the dog’s birthday, activist David Guerrero brought dog food and helped José find an animal-friendly shelter, clean clothes, a job and a cell phone.

PUBLICITY CONTINUE READING BELOW

For the future, José hopes to repay all the support and affection he received by creating a project to help other dogs in a street situation. “My dogs are like my kids,” he said on Instagram.

Photos: Reproduction / Instagram: @joseluis.matos.7906

Want to see your agenda on Reasons? Click here and be a contributor to the largest good news site in Brazil.