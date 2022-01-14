Honda opens registration for trainee program with vacancies in Manaus

2022-01-14

Honda opened today (13) registration for the Trainee Program, which offers opportunities for recent graduates to start their careers at the company, with 16 openings for Manaus.

The activities are in the areas of Information Technology, Commercial, Marketing, Credit, Legal, Auditing, Insurance, Risks and Compliance.

The company is looking for newly graduated candidates (up to 2 years old | Dec/19 to Dec/21), from courses such as Administration, Economics, Production Engineering, Accounting, Marketing, Law, Information Systems, Computer Science, Computer Engineering, Mathematics, among others. In addition, the English language is required at an advanced level.

Registration for the selection process, which takes place in partnership with Cia de Talentos, remains open until 02/03. Interested parties should access the link https://vagas.ciadetalentos.com.br/hotsite/traineehonda2022, which provides all the details about the program.

Those approved will start activities in April 2022.

