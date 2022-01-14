Horoscope of the day: the forecast for the signs today, Friday (14/1)

Table of Contents Aries

Aries

Complicity marks human relationships with the Moon in the communicative sector harmonized with Mercury and Saturn, nurturing confidences and strengthening bonds of trust. But avoid getting involved in third-party problems, as lunar tension with Neptune and Mars suggests significant wear and tear for the sign of Aries.

Bull

The judicious side of Taurus sign is on the rise with the Moon in the material sector harmonized with Mercury and Saturn, leading you to surround yourself with quality information and to seek precise goals in everyday life. Beware of intolerance, as the lunar tension with Neptune and Mars points out, to avoid confusion.

Twins

Moon, Mercury and Saturn persist harmonized between the sign of Gemini and the spiritual sector, contributing to self-knowledge and critical thinking, which increases the effectiveness of their daily initiatives. Some confusions can take shape in the face of tension with Neptune and Mars, calling for diplomacy.

Cancer

The challenges call for emotional intelligence and the ability to weigh the Cancer zodiac sign, as the Moon in the crisis area harmonizes with Mercury and Saturn, and forms tense aspects to Neptune and Mars. There is no room for experimentation at this stage. It is necessary to direct the focus to very well structured processes, see?

Lion

Partnerships based on intellectual affinities and relationships of trust leo sign benefit from the trines that the Moon makes with Mercury and Saturn, although the tension with Neptune and Mars warns of the importance of cultivating emotional self-control and not mixing the private with the public. Discretion is key, see?

Virgin

The sense of duty speaks louder, leading the Virgo zodiac sign to dedicate yourself to day-to-day responsibilities and long-term life planning, as the Moon harmonizes with Mercury and Saturn in the work circuit. Excessive rigor can stress your partnerships, due to Neptune and Mars tensioned. So try to relax.

Lb

The maturation of ideas and projects in the libra sign remains in evidence with the Moon in the spiritual sector harmonized with Mercury and Saturn, but beware of the tendency to impose your views on the general, as Neptune and Mars tensioned warn. Practice listening without igniting disagreements.

Scorpion

The trines that the Moon in the intimate sector performs with Mercury and Saturn persist, benefiting the recollection as a path of reflection and maturation. Talk about planning long-term goals, you know? Be discreet, as the tense aspects to Neptune and Mars signal outside interference and social tensions in your life. Scorpion sign.

Sagittarius

Communication is essential today for the sagittarius zodiac sign, which can lead to important agreements or put everything at risk, as the Moon in the relationship sector harmonizes with Mercury and Saturn and conflicts with Neptune and Mars. Intelligent arguments are not enough, diplomacy is needed. Use words to reconcile, not hurt.

Capricorn

The management capacity of Capricorn sign takes on a critical sense. And this helps you to assess situations and seek solutions to challenges, as the Moon in the everyday sector harmonizes with Mercury and Saturn. But, soften your posture, no dramatic reactions to the tension with Neptune and Mars, ok?

Aquarium

The intellect seeks stimuli at this stage, making the aquarius zodiac sign value cultural activities and exchange ideas with educated and intelligent people, as suggested by the Moon in the pleasure sector harmonized with Mercury and Saturn. Avoid getting involved in controversy, as Neptune and Mars tensioned suggest possible beef.

Fish

The lunar harmony with Mercury and Saturn persists in the family-crisis axis, favoring the assessment of personal challenges and strategic thinking for the future. pisces sign overcome in the long run. Try to control anxiety and don’t be carried away by false opportunities, as Neptune and Mars tensely warn.

