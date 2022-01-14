Hospital das Clínicas has 100% of Covid clinical beds occupied

Occupancy occurs in the week in which beds were transferred from the Rear Guarda State Hospital to the unit

In the week in which Sesau transferred the clinical beds of Covid-19 from the State Hospital of Retaguarda to the Hospital das Clínicas, the unit already has 100% occupancy of beds. The information is from the new epidemiological bulletin of the disease, released by the State Department of Health (Sesau) this Wednesday (12).

Currently, all 15 clinical beds available for patients with the most stable condition are occupied. In the first week of January, there were 11 beds, while in the last week of December there were 120, and all were in the Emergency Department of the Hospital de Reaguarda.

In the HGR Intensive Care Unit (ICU), which receives the most severe cases, of the 25 beds, 14 are occupied (56% occupancy rate). In Maternity, one of the nine ICU beds is occupied (11%), and four of the 16 clinicians are occupied (25%). In turn, in the ICU of the Children’s Hospital, the five beds are empty.

In Rorainópolis, south of Roraima, the 11 clinical beds at the Ottomar de Souza Pinto Hospital have been empty since December 21.

In total, Roraima has 56 people hospitalized in all types of public beds.

Roraima confirms 548 more cases of Covid

Roraima confirmed this Wednesday another 548 new cases of Covid-19. The municipalities with new positive tests are: Boa Vista (479), Bonfim (one), Cantá (41), Caroebe (three), Pacaraima (two) and Uiramutã (one). Twenty-one people from out of state tested positive in Roraima.

On the other hand, the state completed 17 days without registering deaths from the new coronavirus, although 16 are currently being investigated on suspicion of having been caused by the disease.

With the update, Roraima reached 131,529 cases and kept the total number of deaths since the beginning of the pandemic at 2,078. Considering the increase in cases and the decrease in the number of deaths influenced by vaccination, the case fatality rate (ratio of total cases and deaths) dropped from 1.59% to 1.58%.

Twenty-nine recovered from Covid

This Wednesday, 29 people were considered recovered from Covid-19. With that, the grand total of recoveries since the beginning of the pandemic rises to 131,529. One patient was released from Hospital das Clínicas, after overcoming the disease, raising the number of hospital discharges in Roraima to 4,233 during the pandemic.