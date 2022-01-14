How to calculate how much I will receive in salary allowance this year?

All workers with a formal contract, for at least 30 days, in the base year, receiving, on average, up to two monthly minimum wages, are entitled to withdraw the benefit of the PIS 2022.

It is also necessary to be registered in the PIS (Social Integration Program) for at least five years. In addition, the data must be updated by the employer in the Annual Report of Social Information (Rais).

PIS is directed to workers in the private sector and is paid at Caixa Econômica Federal. The benefit receipt calendar considers the month of birth for workers in the private sector.

The main change of PIS 2022 is related to the calendar. In previous years, payments were made from the second half of the year, but this year payments start in February and refer to the 2020 base year.

The PIS 2022 payment schedule has been confirmed by the Federal Government. From February 8 to March 31 will be the payment for workers in the private sector, who receive PIS by Caixa Econômica Federal.

The PIS 2022 calculation is equal to the value of the minimum wage divided by 12 multiplied by the number of months worked in 2020. The Federal Government’s forecast for the minimum wage of 2022 is BRL 1,212. So, here’s the simulation for this year’s PIS value:

Number of months worked in the base year amount receivable 1 month worked BRL 101 2 months worked BRL 202 3 months worked BRL 303 4 months worked BRL 404 5 months worked BRL 505 6 months worked BRL 606 7 months worked BRL 707 8 months worked BRL 808 9 months worked BRL 909 10 months worked BRL 1010 11 months worked BRL 1,111 12 months worked BRL 1,212

To consult their right to PIS, workers can consult through the official service channels of Caixa Econômica Federal. be through the website www.caixa.gov.br/pis, through the Caixa Trabalhador app or even by calling 0800-726-0207.

In addition, it is possible to consult the website. My INSS of the Federal Government. For this, it is necessary to login with the CPF number and select the “Benefits” option to verify your right to receive the PIS 2022.

2022 PIS Calendar

born in Withdrawal released day You can withdraw until the day January 08/02/2022 12/29/2022 February 02/10/2022 12/29/2022 March 02/15/2022 12/29/2022 April 02/17/2022 12/29/2022 May 02/22/2022 12/29/2022 June 02/24/2022 12/29/2022 July 03/15/2022 12/29/2022 August 03/17/2022 12/29/2022 September 03/22/2022 12/29/2022 October 03/24/2022 12/29/2022 November 03/29/2022 12/29/2022 December 03/31/2022 12/29/2022