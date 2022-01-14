How to calculate how much I will receive in salary allowance this year?

All workers with a formal contract, for at least 30 days, in the base year, receiving, on average, up to two monthly minimum wages, are entitled to withdraw the benefit of the PIS 2022.

It is also necessary to be registered in the PIS (Social Integration Program) for at least five years. In addition, the data must be updated by the employer in the Annual Report of Social Information (Rais).

PIS is directed to workers in the private sector and is paid at Caixa Econômica Federal. The benefit receipt calendar considers the month of birth for workers in the private sector.

The main change of PIS 2022 is related to the calendar. In previous years, payments were made from the second half of the year, but this year payments start in February and refer to the 2020 base year.

The PIS 2022 payment schedule has been confirmed by the Federal Government. From February 8 to March 31 will be the payment for workers in the private sector, who receive PIS by Caixa Econômica Federal.

The PIS 2022 calculation is equal to the value of the minimum wage divided by 12 multiplied by the number of months worked in 2020. The Federal Government’s forecast for the minimum wage of 2022 is BRL 1,212. So, here’s the simulation for this year’s PIS value:

Number of months worked in the base yearamount receivable
1 month workedBRL 101
2 months workedBRL 202
3 months workedBRL 303
4 months workedBRL 404
5 months workedBRL 505
6 months workedBRL 606
7 months workedBRL 707
8 months workedBRL 808
9 months workedBRL 909
10 months workedBRL 1010
11 months workedBRL 1,111
12 months workedBRL 1,212

To consult their right to PIS, workers can consult through the official service channels of Caixa Econômica Federal. be through the website www.caixa.gov.br/pis, through the Caixa Trabalhador app or even by calling 0800-726-0207.

In addition, it is possible to consult the website. My INSS of the Federal Government. For this, it is necessary to login with the CPF number and select the “Benefits” option to verify your right to receive the PIS 2022.

2022 PIS Calendar

born inWithdrawal released dayYou can withdraw until the day
January08/02/202212/29/2022
February02/10/202212/29/2022
March02/15/202212/29/2022
April02/17/202212/29/2022
May02/22/202212/29/2022
June02/24/202212/29/2022
July03/15/202212/29/2022
August03/17/202212/29/2022
September03/22/202212/29/2022
October03/24/202212/29/2022
November03/29/202212/29/2022
December03/31/202212/29/2022
