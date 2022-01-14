How to whiten teeth at home using natural coconut oil

Of course, periodic visits to the dentist are always very important. But, have you ever thought about how much you can do at home to make the process easier? One of them is to learn how to whiten teeth at home. For this, you will only use simple elements such as natural coconut oil. And, you will learn all this today, January 12, at Casa & Agro, by TecnoNotícias.

Among the versatile options we usually have at home is natural coconut oil. This is the type of element that serves both for gastronomy, cleaning and even beauty products. In this case, for example, it is a great tool for how to whiten teeth at home.

Step by step on how to whiten teeth at home with coconut oil

First, you need to get coconut oil into your routine. Currently it is a product easily found on supermarket shelves. As the practice requires a small amount at the time of use, it is a product that lasts a long time.

For the process of how to whiten teeth at home, you will only use one spoon of coconut oil a day. Here, the idea is to rinse the element for up to 20 minutes. This must be done while you are fasting. Then just spit it out and brush your teeth well after each application. If you do this daily, the product is able to eliminate plaque that forms on your teeth. Thus, you will have a whiter and whiter smile as a result.

Coconut oil benefits

When used as a mouthwash, coconut oil offers even more benefits than just whitening. After all, this type of home treatment also promotes oral and dental detoxification. In addition, it is also efficient in the care of the airways.

While applying the technique how to whiten teeth at home, you also take care of your own health. Coconut oil also helps fight some types of bacteria. As a result, you also prevent problems such as cavities, tooth abscesses and canker sores from occurring. As you can see for yourself, it’s a simple habit that makes all the difference.

