Hungry Badger Unearths 209 3rd Century Roman Coins

An ancient collection of Roman coins was revealed by an archaeologist a little differently than usual. The explorer in question is a badger, who was probably looking for food in the cave of La Cuesta in Asturias, northwest Spain.

The animal, dissatisfied with the metal plates, ended up dropping the objects around its den. A local resident came across the treasure and alerted the authorities, who sent a team of archaeologists to the area.

In total, 209 coins dating between the 3rd and 5th centuries were recovered. According to the researchers, the coins originate from places like Antioch, Constantinople, Thessalonica and even London. The full investigation was published in the scientific journal Journal of Prehistory and Archeology.

The pieces seem to be part of a larger set, which has disappeared over time. Archaeologists suggest they were placed in the cave during times of political instability. In the 5th century, the western part of Asturias was invaded by the Suevi people, which may have led part of the population to hide the coins for fear of theft or attack.

The badger also did not find the material at random. In January 2021, Spain faced the Filomena blizzard, which brought record levels of snow to the country. Faced with the winter drama, many animals had to look for food in alternative places. The archeologist badger ended up resorting to the La Cuesta cave – but he probably didn’t come out as happy as the historians.