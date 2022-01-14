“I have seen inpatients repentant”

I draw the attention of the internet user to the interview published in the newspaper O Globo with the intensivist and cardiologist Ludhmila Hajjar, who has become one of the most experienced doctors in the treatment of Covid-19 in the country.

She has already published 31 scientific articles in international journals about the infection and has treated more than a thousand infected people at all stages of the disease.

“I emphasize that we are dealing with a new virus, highly mutagenic, which may still bring us surprises. The flu, in addition to being well known, changes much more slowly. This uncertainty further reinforces the importance of vaccination.”

(between the Ômicron-infected patient who was vaccinated and the non-immunized or incomplete cycle) “Brutal. The ICUs are currently only with cases of Covid among the unvaccinated. Those immunized hardly go beyond outpatient care”.

“As an intensivist, I have seen more and more inpatients regret not having been vaccinated. They arrive with the severe form of the disease, they regret it, but it is too late”.

“At the rate we are seeing, in a week, health systems will collapse in Brazil. The number of infections will increase even more in outpatient clinics and there will probably be a lack of more health professionals in the fight”.

“Most doctors and nurses were immunized with two doses of CoronaVac and booster from Pfizer. CoronaVac was very important in the beginning, compared to the lack of others. But it does not protect like the others against new variants.”

“People should follow the product guidelines and, of course, healthcare professionals should guide whenever necessary.”

“At this moment, with the number of infected people on the rise, with the emergence of new variants, and even with inequality in the application of vaccines, I am against abolishing the use of masks, a simple, available and effective measure against Covid-19”.

*Source from the newspaper O Globo and quote from the Aparte column, with Arimatéa Souza