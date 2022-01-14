Ibovespa has a slight drop despite a fall in New York By Reuters

2/2



SAO PAULO (Reuters) – The main index of the Bovespa had a slight drop this Thursday, after two consecutive highs, even with the fall in the markets on Wall Street due to the liquidation of technology stocks.

The fell 0.15% to 105,529.50 points. The financial volume of the session was 27.7 billion reais.

Oil companies, banks and meatpackers supported the index, while mining and steel companies, as well as retailers and technology companies were highlights of the fall.

In New York, the tech-focused , slumped 2.5% after three rallying sessions, leading losses in major US stock indexes.

The move took place amid the expectation of the start of the balance sheet season in that country and in the face of statements by Federal Reserve (Fed) authorities about the scenario of high interest rates in the coming months.

Fed director Lael Brainard signaled, in a Senate committee judging her promotion to vice-chair of the institution, that the US central bank is preparing to start raising interest rates in March.

In Brazil, the service sector grew 2.4% in November compared to October, according to the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE), well above the expectation in a Reuters survey, for a rise of 0.2%.

Bruna Marcelino, chief strategist at Necton Investimentos, said that the Ibovespa’s movement in recent sessions – two firm rises and some resistance to Thursday’s strong fall on Wall Street – still seems “very punctual”, citing external uncertainties in in relation to the pace of interest rate hikes in the US and local including the fiscal and political scenes.

The European index had a negative variation of 0.03%.

HIGHLIGHTS

– VALE ON (SA:) fell 1.5% after two highs. Steel, metallurgical and mining companies also gave way. Futures contracts closed down 0.7% in Dalian, amid concerns over short-term demand for the steelmaking raw material.

– PETROBRAS PN (SA:) rose 2% and ON stock advanced 2.4%, even as prices fell after two sessions of highs. PETRORIO ON gained 3.1%.

– MARFRIG ON (SA:) rose 5.2%, MINERVA ON (SA:) gained 3.06% and JBS ON (SA:) advanced 1.73%. BRF (SA:) rose 0.7%, with the announcement of an agreement with Saudi Arabia’s sovereign investment fund to create a joint venture for chicken production in the Middle East.

– SANTANDER BRASIL UNIT (SA:) rose 2.94% in a positive session for large banks. ITAÚ UNIBANCO PN (SA:) advanced 1.85%, after announcing the purchase of digital brokerage Ideal. ITAÚSA PN (SA:) increased by 2.8%.

– INTER UNIT dropped 9.9%, LOCAWEB ON dropped 8.4% and MÉLIUZ ON dropped 4.8%, following the drop in technology papers abroad.

– REDE D’OR ON rose 0.5%. The paper reversed losses in mid-afternoon, after O Estado de S.Paulo published that the US company UnitedHealth is negotiating to sell control of Amil and that the dispute is currently fierce between Rede D’Or (SA:), and the Bueno family.

– RAIA DROGASIL ON (SA:) fell 5%, the biggest drop since early October.

– NATURA ON (SA:) fell 5.1%. In retail, MAGAZINE LUIZA ON (SA:) dropped 3.5% and VIA ON dropped 2.9%.

– MOURA DUBEUX ON, which is not listed on the Ibovespa, jumped 11.9%, the highest since November 1st, after releasing operational data for the fourth quarter the night before.

– LOG-IN (SA:) ON fell 12.85%, on the day of the conclusion of the offer to acquire the company’s shares by Sas Shipping Agencies Services Sàrl, a subsidiary of MSC.

(By Andre Romani)