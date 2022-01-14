Ibovespa interrupts a high sequence and closes with a slight decline; dollar falls for the third day in a row

After an entire session operating between losses and gains, the Ibovespa ended the day with a slight drop. The index retreated 0.15% at the close, at 105,529 points and with a financial turnover of R$ 27.4 billion. Meatpackers, oil companies and were among the main Ibovespa highs at the end of the day. Tech and retail stocks among the index’s biggest lows.

Once again, the Brazilian stock exchange stood out in relation to abroad, with the indices in New York yielding once again to the expectation of interest rate hikes in the United States.

In Brazil, in turn, a little more encouraging data: the volume of services grew 2.4% in November last year compared to October, well above expectations. However, according to financial market economists, the moment calls for caution, with a challenging scenario on the horizon.

CONTINUE AFTER ADVERTISING

“Very good news makes the price, then the investor sells and the stock market fluctuates during the day. There is no really bad news or internal news that can give sustainability to the index, which is exposed to the downward pressure that comes from abroad”, says Rodrigo Franchini, partner at Monte Bravo Investimentos.

“Today’s news that may shed some light on what is yet to come is Bolsonaro’s decree ceding more autonomy to the Civil House in the execution of the Budget. And placing Paulo Guedes more as an adjunct than a protagonist in this agenda”, says João Beck, economist and partner at BRA.

Wall Street’s indexes rose during part of the trading session, but went into the red after speeches by the new Federal Reserve Vice President, Lael Brainard, in the Senate.

She confirmed that the tapering (withdrawal of stimulus) ends at the end of the first quarter of this year and that, after this process, the Fed will be ready to start interest rate hikes.

US producer prices (PPI), released in the morning, closed 2021 with a rise of 9.7%, the highest level since the beginning of the historical series, but below expectations.

Stocks in the United States suffered a sharp drop this Thursday (13). The Dow Jones closed down 0.48% at 36,115 points; the S&P 500 fell 1.42% to 4,659 points; the Nasdaq technology exchange, more sensitive to high interest rates, closed down 2.51%, at 14,806 points.

CONTINUE AFTER ADVERTISING

“The Fed [Banco Central Americano] has increasingly raised the tone regarding the need to adjust its monetary policy. The high interest rate abroad could push up our interest rate here”, says Beck.

In the interest rate futures market, contracts ended the session with mixed trends: the DI for January 2023 rose eight basis points, to 11.94%; DI for January 2025 closed at 11.20; for 2027, by 11.16%; and for January 2029, at 11.27% – the three maturities closed stable.

Closing down for the third consecutive day, the dollar dropped 0.10%, to R$5.529 in purchases and R$5.530 in sales. At today’s high, it reached R$5,556 and at its low, R$5,501.

European bourses close mixed as investors digest the latest US inflation data.

Euro Stoxx 600: -0.03%

DAX (Frankfurt): +0.13%

FTSE 100 (London): +0.16%

CAC 40 (Paris): -0.50%

Oil prices on the international market, in turn, retreated.

WTI (February): -0.98% ($81.93)

Brent (March): -0.57% ($84.19)

Purchase opportunity? XP Strategist Reveals 6 Cheap Stocks to Buy Today. Watch here!