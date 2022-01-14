“If Braz misses this chance, it’s amateurism”; Chinese football midfielder is suggested to Flamengo and stirs the nation on the internet

Flamengo is training hard this week. Paulo Sousa wants the players to quickly resume with the best physical conditioning already thinking about the next championships. At this first moment, their training is very pleasing and the players are excited about this atmosphere at Ninho do Urubu.

This Thursday (13), Argentine newspapers are reporting that Rubro-Negro entered the fight for the signing of midfielder Juan Fernando Quintero, from Shenzhen, from China. The athlete lived the peak of his career wearing the shirt of River Plate and was very important in the last title of the Argentine club in Libertadores.

The Colombian wants to leave Chinese football and his representatives are analyzing the scenario, not ruling out any type of negotiation. In addition to Flamengo, the journalist Hernan Castillo informed that the athlete also arouses interest from River himself, in addition to Galatasaray and Orlando City.

His relationship with Shenzhen runs until December 2023, but it is impossible that he will fulfill the contract until the end. According to the portaltransfermarkt”, it is valued at 6 million euros (BRL 31.6 million at the current price). Mengão, in turn, is looking for an attacking midfielder who is capable of replacing Arrascaeta when the Uruguayan is not available, either due to injury or a call-up.

Also according to press information, Quintero is moving forward to terminate the Chinese club and, thus, be free in the market.. If this really happens, it is very likely that the Flemish leadership will intensify contacts. The player is 28 years old and believes he can still play at a high level.