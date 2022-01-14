‘If you offended someone, I apologize’, says Aline Campos after asking for a manicure with Covid | Column Fábia Oliveira

Last Thursday (13), Aline Campos – who is isolated in Fernando de Noronha with her 11-year-old son and a friend for having tested positive for Covid – published a video on Instagram to look for a manicurist who is also with the illness – and asymptomatic – to do your nails. After a barrage of criticism, she decided to redeem herself:

“Anyone who knows and follows me knows how much I respect this virus! No wonder I’m not going to the agglomeration, I didn’t go to New Year’s Eve parties, etc! I come across comments on my last post now from the feed of people mad at me, calling me clueless, because some journalist saw my stories, which I made this morning, joking,” she began.

And he continued: “We are isolating ourselves, we are respecting everything properly. Then earlier I made stories with my friend. Then I made silly stories, as a joke, a joke that even if it was true, I don’t think it was the reason for all this that is happening, and if it offended anyone I apologize with all my heart. But I said the following: I could have a manicurist also with Covid and without symptoms to come here to do our nails, because then it would be the perfect combo for the manicurist who is bored wanting to earn her money…”, he justified.

It is worth remembering that the text published by Aline was somewhat different from what she said: “Wanted: manicurist and masseur in Noronha with Covid and without symptoms!”, read the caption. In any case, we can see the notion rushing by back there, on the other side of the island. Aline was a subject not only on the internet, but in groups of WhatsApp actors. This columnist who writes you will give you a touch. Covid has killed more than 600,000 people in Brazil. There are 600,000 families who mourn the loss of a loved one. No joke of any kind. Continue your isolation and leave to do your nails when it’s healed. Mask.