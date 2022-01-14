Ilana clings to Gabriela and arouses Breno’s fury; understand · TV news

Unable to get along with Breno (Marco Ricca), Ilana (Mariana Lima) will get closer to Gabriela (Natália Lage), with whom she will vent about the conflict she faces at home in Um Lugar ao Sol. a step towards the romance he will have with the doctor, since the photographer’s jealousy will make their marriage collapse in Globo’s nine o’clock soap opera.

The target of Cecília’s (Fernanda Marques) crush, Breno has an aversion to the gynecologist since he found out that she and his wife shared a kiss when they were teenagers. Jealous, he even forced his companion to change obstetrician for the delivery of the twins. The producer even responded to the request, but changed her mind at the last minute.

Now, the doctor will approach her “friend” even without having to treat her. The situation will become even more tense when Rebeca’s cousin (Andrea Beltrão) starts having more frequent meetings with Gabriela. The businesswoman will confess that she does not experience grief as intensely as her husband.

“It’s just that I’ve always been kind of pragmatic. Unlike Breno, who is pure emotion. And the truth is that I feel, I don’t know, a little guilty of not diving with him in this grief. Mixing birth and death, like that, is a unthinkable”, says the former model.

Even without knowing the topic of the constant conversations between the women, Breno will not be at all satisfied in the scenes that will be shown in the next chapter on the 21st .

Ilana will fall in love with Gabriela little by little

He’ll fill his head with foregone conclusions and explode when he sees Ilana coming out of her depression and getting back on her feet. She will decide to leave couples therapy with Ana Virgínia (Regina Braga), which will anger the photographer because they are still out of step.

This will be the beginning of the rapprochement that will result in a romance between the former model and the gynecologist. However, the actors involved in the love triangle have already stated that the doctor will not be the pivot of the separation.

Um Lugar ao Sol is a novel written by Lícia Manzo and will have 107 chapters in all. The plot will be replaced by the remake of Pantanal on March 14.

