In a towel, Rafa Kalimann despairs with a drone flying over his residence, watch

Rafa Kalimann ended up having a hell of a scare on the morning of this Thursday, January 13th. The reason? It was because after leaving the bathroom towel, the ex-BBB came across a drone flying over near the window of her residence. This ended up taking everyone by surprise and angered some netizens.

“I’m glad that after the bath I come out with a towel, I’m mad, I got such a scare.”, wrote Rafa Kalimann. According to the influencer, the attitude came from the neighborhood “I preferred to turn off the audio because I was very uncomfortable. But please neighbors, don’t be such an inconvenience. I was really scared with him right next to my bedroom window at first.”

Rafa Kalimann is quoted for the BBB squad

According to the official page of Big Brother Brasil, Rafa Kalimann is the newest listed to present the table with the eliminated every Tuesday. The announcement took the public by surprise. Check it out below.

More news you want? So take it! The BBB Network has a new member arriving: welcome, Rafa Kalimann! The presenter joins Ana Clara and Rhudson Victor to tell everything that goes on at #BBB22 and will command the BBB Chat! And do you have a new program? Yes he has!

