In a two-off game, Cruzeiro beats Red Bull Bragantino and advances in Copinha

Abhishek Pratap

With 100% success, Raposa keeps alive the dream of ending the 15-year fast without winning the competition

In a balanced duel and with two expulsions, Cruzeiro secured classification for the 3rd phase of the São Paulo Junior Football Cup this Thursday by beating Red Bull Bragantino, 1-0, in Itapira (SP).

With 100% success so far and without being leaked, Cruzeiro kept alive the dream of ending the 15-year fast without winning the competition. In the next phase, the opponent will be Retrô-PE, which eliminated ABC-RN with a 2-1 victory.

The match started open and Cruzeiro managed to open the scoring in the 19th minute. Alex Matos took advantage of the goalkeeper’s rebound and only completed for the open goal. Red Bull Bragantino barely threatened Denivys’ goal and still escaped suffering the second before the break.

Kaiki made a good play on the right side and crossed low. Inside the small area and unmarked, Victor Diniz wasted an incredible chance by deflecting over the goal. The striker still blamed the pitch for the move. At the end of the first half, Breno received the second yellow card and left Cruzeiro with one less.

As expected, Red Bull Bragantino came back from the break putting pressure on Cruzeiro and the equalizer almost came with a kick by Gustavinho in the first minute. But, at eight, the São Paulo team saw Taillan receive the second yellow card and also be sent off.

The game was tied up, with neither team creating good offensive plays. Red Bull Bragantino showed some pressure in the final minutes, but it wasn’t enough to prevent Cruzeiro from winning.

