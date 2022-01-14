In ‘How Much More Life, Better’, Flávia will choose her great love; see who it is! | come around

14 Jan Friday

Guilherme and Rose argue. Neném suggests that Tina invite Tigger and her parents to a family date. Rose catches Guilherme with delegate Nunes. Flavia declares herself to Gabriel. Chicão tells Neném that the team doesn’t want him to play. Guilherme goes to the hospital with Rose. The team doesn’t play well and Neném gets upset. Celina is furious when Guilherme says he’ll get back together with Rose. Ingrid talks to Flávia about Murilo. Guilherme consults with Daniel. Baby remains in the bank and Paula despairs. Odete complains about Jandira to Prado. Carmem sees Flávia’s video on Gabriel’s cell phone and is horrified. Guilherme and Rose reconcile. Baby enters the field.

