In ‘How Much More Life, Better’, Flávia will choose her great love; see who it is! | come around

Hrishikesh Bhardwaj 3 hours ago Entertainment Comments Off on In ‘How Much More Life, Better’, Flávia will choose her great love; see who it is! | come around 7 Views

Flavia’s loves 💘

Guilherme insults Flávia after kissing

Guilherme insults Flávia after kissing

Suffering from Guilherme’s rejection, Flávia found more than a friendly shoulder in Murilo, and the two ended up getting involved.

Flávia spends the night with Murilo

Flávia spends the night with Murilo

Marcelo asks if Flávia fell in love with Guilherme

Marcelo asks if Flávia fell in love with Guilherme

Flávia introduces Gabriel to Marcelo as her boyfriend

Flávia introduces Gabriel to Marcelo as her boyfriend

The choice 👩‍❤️‍👨

Afraid to die before living a great love, Flávia will try to stop suffering for Guilherme and will bet on a new love. And the lucky one will be: Gabriel! 🎉🎉🎉

Flavia (Valentina Herszage) will declare herself to Gabriel (Caio Manhente) in ‘The More Life, the Better!’ — Photo: Globe

“I want to live a real love before I die, and I want the guy to be you”, says the dancer.

How will Gabriel react to this declaration of love? 👀

👉 keep an eye on the week Summary to know everything that will happen in the novel!

14 Jan

Friday

Guilherme and Rose argue. Neném suggests that Tina invite Tigger and her parents to a family date. Rose catches Guilherme with delegate Nunes. Flavia declares herself to Gabriel. Chicão tells Neném that the team doesn’t want him to play. Guilherme goes to the hospital with Rose. The team doesn’t play well and Neném gets upset. Celina is furious when Guilherme says he’ll get back together with Rose. Ingrid talks to Flávia about Murilo. Guilherme consults with Daniel. Baby remains in the bank and Paula despairs. Odete complains about Jandira to Prado. Carmem sees Flávia’s video on Gabriel’s cell phone and is horrified. Guilherme and Rose reconcile. Baby enters the field.

Check out the full summary of the day and week!

🎧 ‘Donos da Razão’ podcast risks guesses for the ‘BBB22’ cabin‘; Listen!

About Hrishikesh Bhardwaj

Tv specialist. Falls down a lot. Typical troublemaker. Hipster-friendly advocate. Food fan.

Check Also

fans compare home decor to Korean series Round 6

The decoration prepared in the external area of ​​​​the house of “BBB 22”, shown by …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved