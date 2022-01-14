In ‘How Much More Life, Better’, Flávia will choose her great love; see who it is! | come around

Flavia’s loves 💘
Guilherme insults Flávia after kissing
Suffering from Guilherme’s rejection, Flávia found more than a friendly shoulder in Murilo, and the two ended up getting involved.
Flávia spends the night with Murilo
Marcelo asks if Flávia fell in love with Guilherme
Flávia introduces Gabriel to Marcelo as her boyfriend
The choice 👩❤️👨
Afraid to die before living a great love, Flávia will try to stop suffering for Guilherme and will bet on a new love. And the lucky one will be: Gabriel! 🎉🎉🎉
Flavia (Valentina Herszage) will declare herself to Gabriel (Caio Manhente) in ‘The More Life, the Better!’ — Photo: Globe
“I want to live a real love before I die, and I want the guy to be you”, says the dancer.
How will Gabriel react to this declaration of love? 👀
👉 keep an eye on the week Summary to know everything that will happen in the novel!
14 Jan
Friday
Guilherme and Rose argue. Neném suggests that Tina invite Tigger and her parents to a family date. Rose catches Guilherme with delegate Nunes. Flavia declares herself to Gabriel. Chicão tells Neném that the team doesn’t want him to play. Guilherme goes to the hospital with Rose. The team doesn’t play well and Neném gets upset. Celina is furious when Guilherme says he’ll get back together with Rose. Ingrid talks to Flávia about Murilo. Guilherme consults with Daniel. Baby remains in the bank and Paula despairs. Odete complains about Jandira to Prado. Carmem sees Flávia’s video on Gabriel’s cell phone and is horrified. Guilherme and Rose reconcile. Baby enters the field.
Check out the full summary of the day and week!
🎧 ‘Donos da Razão’ podcast risks guesses for the ‘BBB22’ cabin‘; Listen!