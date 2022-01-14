In ‘The Tragedy of Macbeth’, Denzel Washington leaves superstitions aside to play the protagonist | Movie theater

Denzel Washington plays one of William Shakespeare’s most famous characters in “The Tragedy of Macbeth,” a new adaptation of the 400-year-old play that the Oscar-winning actor said he had never seen performed before.

Praised by critics, the film will be released on the Apple TV+ video platform this Friday (14).

The Hollywood star plays the lead role in Joel Coen’s black and white film version of the tragedy about a Scottish general who, spurred on by his wife, commits murder to access the throne.

Oscar-winner Frances McDormand (“Nomadland”) plays Lady Macbeth in the film.

“I was lucky that Joel and Fran and I got together almost a year before filming and started reading the scenes together. We delved into the material and asked questions and got away from each other and acted a little and saw how we all worked. together,” Washington said in an interview with Reuters.

Denzel Washington and Frances McDormand in a scene from 'The Tragedy of Macbeth' — Photo: Disclosure

From Peter O’Toole and Ian McKellen to James McAvoy and Michael Fassbender, a long list of actors starred in “Macbeth”, believed to have been first performed in the early 1600s.

“That’s pressure, huh? You can imagine that — someone walks up (and says) ‘Look, it’s been a great play for 400 years. Don’t mess it up. Good luck,” joked Washington, who has starred in “Othello,” from Shakespeare.

Known as “The Scottish Play,” “Macbeth” is surrounded by superstition, something Washington said it “has not paid much attention to.”