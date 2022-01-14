In the US, omnitron leaves supermarkets with empty shelves

After two years of pandemic and supply chain problems, supermarkets are still struggling to keep shelves from being empty.

Frustration encompasses the need to replenish them with basics like milk, bread, meat, canned soups and cleaning products.

Disgruntled shoppers have blasted the problem on social media in recent days, posting pictures of empty shelves.

With the Ômicron variant increasing the number of cases, there is a shortage of workers for critical functions like transportation and logistics, which indirectly affects the delivery of products across America.

Vivek Sankaran, CEO of Albertsons — North America’s second-largest supermarket chain — acknowledged that products are in short supply during the company’s earnings call with analysts this week.

“We expect more supply challenges in the next four to six weeks,” he said.

According to the National Grocers Association, an entity that represents the industry, grocery stores are operating on the edge.

“While there is an abundance of food in the supply chain, we anticipate that consumers will continue to experience sporadic disruptions in certain product categories, as we have seen over the past year and a half due to ongoing supply and labor challenges,” said Greg Ferrara, President and CEO of the group.

As the pandemic continues, many food industry workers are choosing not to return to their low-wage jobs.

The ongoing shortage of truck drivers continues to slow down the supply chain and the ability of supermarkets to quickly replenish shelves.

To reduce the damage, the big stores began to increase the variety of brands and the purchase of products. They are releasing limited varieties and quantities of each merchandise in an attempt to avoid backlog and increase their supplies between deliveries.

In addition, much of the Midwest and Northeast regions have recently faced severe weather and hazardous commuting conditions.

Climate change is a serious and long-term threat to the food supply.