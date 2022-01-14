In video, FalleN confirms Last Dance project | DRAFT5

It is no longer a dream and is close to becoming a reality. This Friday (14), Gabriel “falleN” Toledo released a video confirming the arrival of Last Dance. In it, the icon of Counter-Strike Brazilian explains the decision to reassemble the project alongside names that were part of the history of the FPS and gives indications of who will be able to join the player in the coming days.
Despite revealing recent footage with Ricardo “boltz“Prass and Lincoln”fnx” Lau, there is still the expectation of Fernando’s announcement “fer“Alvarenga and Vinicius”VINI” Figueiredo, quoted to join the group. However, the video released by the player revealed details of the reason that made FalleN decide to leave aside “the greatest stability he found in his career”.
“I decided, after the 2021 Major, to return to a Brazilian team. The warmth, the affection that exists in all day-to-day relationships, the companionship, the challenge of facing adversity together in search of the same goal and being always happy to play another game are the most important things for me. I want to be on the side of people choosing by hand. If I know you’re with me, it’s already been worth it“, said the player.
Continue after ad
To further hype the community, FalleN called all the public who dream of seeing the Professor surrounded by Brazilians again, especially with the possibility of bringing together the trio FalleN, fer and fnx. Therefore, he did not miss the opportunity to ask: “So, who’s coming with me to Last Dance?“.