Influencer spreads tips at meetings and generates controversy; understand

Games and tricks are not uncommon when it comes to dating, or as “dates” are better known. On the other hand, there are people who raise the stakes with at least different behaviors. This is the case of influencer Sofia Franklyn.

In a video posted on TikTok, where she has more than 71,000 followers, Sofia explained that “men love healthy competition”. Thus, in the course of the short, the influencer reveals how she keeps her date partner interested in her.

“When ‘I go to the bathroom’ and pay the bartender to send me as ‘anonymous’ a shot [de bebida], so my ‘date’ realizes I have options”, detailed the famous. To date, the video has gained more than 2.3 million views.

Sofia Franklyn reveals trick on ‘dates’ and divides opinions. Image: Playback/TikTok.

With the success of the publication, Sofia also confessed that she has already adhered to other strategies – which apparently were successful. “I’ve sent myself flowers once or twice and that can work in many situations. The world belongs to you women,” she added.

However, the video generated some controversy. Some followers of Sofia Franklyn praised the tips, but many women criticized the attitudes provoked. “Definitely not meant to be if you need to trick a man into being with you,” one TikTok user claimed. Another countered that this was “insecurity” and “toxic” on the part of the influencer.