Instagram tests new design of the Stories feed with vertical scrolling

It is not new that there is a war between vertical and horizontal layouts — and how, in general, the classic way of holding the cell phone ends up winning and influencing the design of some apps, such as TikTok. Since last year, Instagram was already considering a vertical scroll for its Stories feed, and on Wednesday (12) the consultant Matt Navarra published on his Twitter a view of how the tests of this feature are going with a small group of users. In Turkey.

While each user’s individual stories can be switched by tapping left or right, to jump straight to the next contact, scroll is vertical.