Instagram tests new design of the Stories feed with vertical scrolling

It is not new that there is a war between vertical and horizontal layouts — and how, in general, the classic way of holding the cell phone ends up winning and influencing the design of some apps, such as TikTok. Since last year, Instagram was already considering a vertical scroll for its Stories feed, and on Wednesday (12) the consultant Matt Navarra published on his Twitter a view of how the tests of this feature are going with a small group of users. In Turkey.
While each user’s individual stories can be switched by tapping left or right, to jump straight to the next contact, scroll is vertical.
But, it seems, tests are rolling, unsuspectingly, with users from other countries. This is the case of journalist Thássius Veloso, from Grupo Globo, who commented that he noticed this change in his app, although in Brazil the change has not yet been implemented for everyone.
Have you noticed that Instagram has changed the gesture of jumping to the next person’s stories?
– Before: from right to left
– Now: from bottom to top
— Thassius Veloso (@thassius) January 12, 2022
In this sense, in order to compete with TikTok, Stories also seem to be investing more in videos than static images — which joins other previous tests, like increasing the limit of videos in this feed from 15 to 60 seconds. There are still intentions to bring more customization tools.
There’s no word yet on when this feature should come to the general public.