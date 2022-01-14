Inter does not give up on Marinho and offers a midfielder in exchange for Santos, says Rádio Guaíba

Shirt 11 is still on the agenda in Colorado, which is also analyzing other options on the market

Last Tuesday (11), in their social networks, the saints announced 3 new reinforcements: Bruno Oliveira, Eduardo Bauermann and Ricardo Goulart. The trio was approved by Carille and will be used during Paulistão, when tests and changes take place in the team. Peixe is in no hurry, even more so with the new number 10. Before debuting, he will undergo a series of exams and evaluations.

“From the first conversations, I was very happy with the interest of this gigantic club. I know the story and I’m very happy to wear the Santos shirt, especially being the number 10, known all over the world. I’ll do everything to represent the King’s number well. I’m very motivated, very happy”, said the attacking midfielder, in a brief interview with Santos TV, in YouTube.

Now, Rueda will try to keep some of the main pieces of his cast, such as Marcos Leonardo and Marine. Shirt 11, as everyone knows, has been watched by the International. The portal “Color Magazine”, specialist in news about the Porto Alegre team, contacted his manager. According to him, the plan is still to put the striker in a team in the United Arab Emirates.

“Marinho remains normal for the time being in his pre-season at Santos. Yes, we are studying some possibilities (about working in the UAE)”, said the representative. Meanwhile, press vehicles report that Inter would have offered Rodrigo Dourado in a possible exchange. The rumor was brought by Radio Guaíba, one of the largest in the entire South.

The deal, however, did not come to fruition. Today, Santos has several options in the sector, but Carille is still looking for a new defensive midfielder. The fish tried Richard, but Corinthians ended up opting for Ceará. Even with Camacho, Sandry, Zanocelo and other players, the coach has already made it clear that he would like to have one more alternative.