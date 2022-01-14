Inter try to hire MLS strikers and David, from Fortaleza

Internacional is still on the ball market looking for reinforcements and has one priority at the moment: hiring players for the attack. In recent days, the Rio Grande do Sul club made an official proposal to three players who work in the sector: David, from Fortaleza, Brian Rodríguez, from Los Angeles FC, and Ezequiel Barco, from Atlanta United. The last two from MLS (Major League Soccer). The simultaneous negotiations denote exactly the lack of the cast.

At 26, David is the closest player to signing for Internacional. The gaucho club has ongoing talks with Fortaleza to buy the striker’s economic rights. The other two are on loan.

Fortaleza has already indicated that it accepts to negotiate David, but has not yet reached an agreement on the value of the operation. Inter’s first offer was refused and, now, a proposal involving a player from the gaucho club is being studied. The name of the former Cruzeiro and Vitória striker, however, is not seen as the only reinforcement for the attack.

In recent days, Inter presented a proposal to sign Brian Rodríguez, a Uruguayan attacking midfielder who plays for Los Angeles FC. Revealed by Peñarol, the 21-year-old made the managers offer a loan contract with an option to buy. The gaucho club was willing to pay for the loan.

In addition to Rodríguez, the Colorado board also showed interest in Atlanta United’s Ezequiel Barco. Revealed by Independiente, from Argentina, the striker must be negotiated to release a spot in the squad of the Georgia club. Inter’s offer is on loan with an option to buy.

The name of Barco is considered the most difficult of the three, however negotiations continue. The player has also aroused interest from at least one European club.

So far, Internacional has announced three signings for 2022: Igor Liziero, on loan from São Paulo; D’Alessandro back, after passing through Nacional-URU; and Wesley Moraes, a striker on loan from Aston Villa, from England.

In addition to them, the club also hired coach Alexander Medina, ex-Talleres-ARG. Internacional’s debut of the season will be against Juventude, on the 26th, in Caxias do Sul. In a game valid for the first round of the Campeonato Gaúcho.