Internacional controls game, wins Flamengo-SP and qualifies in Copinha – 01/13/2022

With a goal at the beginning of the first half and two more in the second, Inter won with authority Flamengo-SP by 3-0 tonight (13). The triumph at Nogueirão, in Mogi das Cruzes, guaranteed the classification of Colorado for the third phase of Copinha, by the knockout stages.

The gaucho club will meet Portuguesa, who beat Avaí 2-1 earlier. Both clubs were in Group 25 of the tournament. In the second round, Inter conceded their only goal so far in the tournament, beating Lusa 2-1.

Goal right at the start cools the game

With only six minutes, Estevão opened the scoring at Nogueirão. The play started with Matteo’s steal, still in midfield. He rolled to the striker, who brought it to his right leg and hit the goalkeeper’s corner.

With the advantage on the scoreboard, Colorado avoided exposing itself too much and got full control of the confrontation. After the goal, the best chance came with Lucca, who hit a beautiful first-time shot and the defense bet.

Already Rubro-Negro de Guarulhos, which had the support of the crowd in the stands, did not have the strength to pierce the defense of Inter.

second stage more open

The need to seek, at least, the tie made the São Paulo team open up after the break. Good for Inter, who extended the score at 11. Allison took advantage of the corner kick and crossed from the left to Lucca, who dominated without letting the ball bounce and kicked across, making a beautiful goal.

At 19, it was Jhonatan’s turn to leave his for the gauchos. The midfielder received it at the entrance of the area and dribbled the marker before finishing from the left. Without much force, he hit placed, without giving goalkeeper Thiago a chance to defend.

After the goal, the colorada team started their substitutions and the pace of the match dropped considerably. Rubro-Negro managed to keep the ball more and went around the area of ​​the gaucho team, but did not create any chance that made goalkeeper Lucas Flores required.

Flags reappear

The Flamengo-SP fans entered the stadium with the ball rolling and tried to push the team all the time. They lit flares in both the first and second half.

The first time, referee Rodrigo Gomes Paes Domingues left the ball rolling. However, at the start of the second leg, it stalled the confrontation until they were erased.

Inter lineup

After saving a good part of the starting lineup in the 3-0 victory over União Mogi, coach João Miguel put his best into the decisive match.

The athletes who played for Colorado are: Lucas Flores; Varjão, João Pedro, Félix and Lucas (Rangel); Bizescki (Ryan), Matteo (Samuel) and Jhonatan (Leonardo); Allison (Vitinho), Estêvão and Lucca (Adriel).