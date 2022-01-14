Intimate video case and disagreement with Hoffenheim make São Paulo reconsider defender

São Paulo is reconsidering the signing of Lucas Ribeiro. After days talking with the player’s staff and with Hoffenheim, the tricolor board is now acting with caution due to two issues: the defender’s involvement in an intimate video that ends up going to court and the disagreement with the German club for the option of athlete purchase.

Lucas Ribeiro is accused of having leaked an intimate video in 2018. At the time, a 14-year-old girl would have been filmed during sexual intercourse with a friend of the athlete, who allegedly posted the images on one of his social networks.

According to a report by UOL, Lucas Ribeiro publicly apologized on his social media, but would have deleted the post shortly afterwards. None of this, however, was enough to avoid a lawsuit from the young woman’s family, as the images quickly spread across the internet.

In 2019, still according to the UOL report, an agreement had been forwarded between the parties, however, Lucas Ribeiro changed his lawyer, which ended up not ratifying the agreement. His transfer to German football also made it difficult to complete the process.

Another reason that made the board of São Paulo back off in the negotiations for Lucas Ribeiro is the disagreement with Hoffenheim in relation to the option to buy the athlete after the loan period.

The Germans demand an amount for the athlete to be definitively acquired by São Paulo at the end of the loan contract, but the tricolor board wanted to pay a smaller amount, which generated an impasse in the negotiation.