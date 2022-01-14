Is the natural sugar in fruits bad for your health?

Everyone knows that fruits are rich in vitamins, minerals and several other components that are very good for our health. But what about fructose? Is the natural sugar present in fruits and also in honey as harmful as industrialized ones? After all, the fructose is bad for health?

More and more people have this doubt, mainly because of the recurrent use of fructose in industrialized products. For example, cake batters, cookies and even soft drinks use this substance to sweeten their products. Will it make them healthier? Find out below!

When is fructose bad for health?

Fructose can cause a rise in blood sugar and even lead to diabetes and an increase in bad cholesterol. This happens when fructose is used in excess in processed products, resulting in a very high level of the substance in food.

Thus, industrialized fructose may contribute to an increase in triglycerides and a higher concentration of uric acid in the body. In addition, this high concentration of fructose in ultra-processed foods will also promote weight gain and risk of cardiovascular disease. With this, we can conclude that it is not because it contains fructose in its composition that an industrialized product is good for health.

Should I stop eating fruit?

This is a common question after understanding that fructose, in some cases, can be harmful to our health. That’s because many are in doubt whether fruit consumption can also be harmful. In fact, fruits are very rich in fructose, but when we consume this substance through fruits, there is no harm to our body.

This is because, compared to industrialized products, fructose concentrations in fruits are low.

At the same time, they offer vitamins, minerals, antioxidants and fiber, which are essential for controlling blood sugar.

Therefore, you can eat fruit carefree. However, remember to always consume fruit pomace together, which is where the highest concentration of fiber is. In this way, you will be promoting health for your body without worrying about excess sugar.

