Itaú (ITUB4) does not plan to offer retail for Citi in Mexico, sources tell Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) — Itaú (ITUB4) has no plans to bid for Citigroup’s retail banking operations in Mexico, according to people familiar with the matter.

Analysts including Morgan Stanley’s Jorge Kuri wrote on Wednesday that Itaú could be a potential stakeholder, and Itaú’s former chairman and now co-chairman Roberto Setubal had said in 2014 that the bank with headquartered in São Paulo would be interested in retail in Mexico. But the situation now for Itaú is different, as are the plans, the people said.

Itaú declined to comment. But in June 2021, during Itaú’s investor day, its president Milton Maluhy said: “Our focus today is to improve the operations we already have. Investing where we already have relevant operations but without a great ambition to grow beyond what we already have today.”

Citigroup announced on Tuesday that it plans to exit its retail, small and midsize business operations in Mexico amid a broader overhaul orchestrated by President Jane Fraser. The exit could be through a sale or through a public offering of shares, said Citigroup, which will keep the wholesale business in the country.

In June 2016, less than two years after expanding its operations in Mexico, Itaú reached an agreement to sell its brokerage and focus on Latin American countries where it has a greater presence. Also in 2016, it reduced its corporate and investment banking presence in the country.

