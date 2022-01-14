Jason Momoa and wife Lisa Bonet announce divorce after 16 years together

Hrishikesh Bhardwaj

(credit: MARK RALSTON)

Actor Jason Mamoa, famous for his role as the superhero Aquaman, announced on social media that his marriage to Lisa Bonet has come to an end. Although they had been together for nearly two decades, they got married in 2017.

Momoa used Instagram to make the announcement. “We all feel the grip and changes of these transformative times. A revolution is unfolding and our family is no exception. To feel and grow with the seismic shifts taking place. And so, we share our family news, that we are parting in We share this not because we think it’s interesting, but so that throughout our lives, we can do it with dignity and honesty.”

“The love between us continues, evolving in ways it wants to be known and live. We free ourselves to be who we are learning to become. Our unwavering devotion to this sacred life and our children. Teaching children what is possible, living the Prayer. May love prevail”, he concluded.

