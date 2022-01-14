Jeff Bezos’ ex-wife donates US$750,000 to Brazilian NGO to use technology in the public sector – Link

MacKenzie Scott’s fortune comes from Amazon stock she obtained in 2019 after her divorce from Jeff Bezos, the company’s founder.

The civil society organization Brazil vector, which uses technology to train professionals to work in the public sector, announced this Thursday, 13th, the receipt of a donation of US$ 750 thousand (R$ 4.2 million) made by billionaire MacKenzie Scott, ex-wife of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos. After her divorce in 2019, she made her the owner of $59 billion worth of shares in the retail giant, according to the magazine. fortune.

“This is a very big recognition of the work we do”, he says to the Estadão Joice Toyota, executive president of Vetor Brasil, which she helped to found in 2015 after completing an MBA at Stanford University, in the USA. According to the NGO, this is the first time that the American billionaire has made a contribution to an institution outside the United States – the resource was deposited in a single installment last December in an unrestricted way, that is, without charges for the use of the money, leaving it up to the organization to choose how best to allocate it.

Since joining philanthropy in 2019, MacKenzie Scott has committed more than $8.5 billion to grants in areas she considers strategic in reducing global inequalities, such as education, racial equity and climate change. The volume provided has made Bezos’ ex-wife one of the best-known names in world philanthropy.

The contact between Vetor Brasil and the American billionaire was mediated by the Bridgespan consultancy, specialized in finding organizations able to receive amounts from philanthropic entities — the group, which has already advised the Ford and Bill & Melinda Gates foundations, is known for the rigorous selection process to which submits possible candidates to receive donations from their clients.

Vetor Brasil was no exception, says Joice: between July and September 2021, the Brazilian NGO had to deliver a series of documents and hold several meetings, without knowing who the donor would be. “It looked like they were going to buy us, because they asked us for a lot of information. But we had all the reports in hand”, recalls Joice. “Later, we were told that the work ended there and that the donor would choose. And then a team from MacKenzie Scott called us to let us know that we were selected.”

For the CEO, going through such a rigid selection process and having the endorsement of one of the biggest names in world philanthropy are a stamp of quality in the work of Vetor Brasil, which has already received donations from institutes such as Itaú, Lemann and Gol. “Everyone knows that if you go through them, you are much more empowered. But the contribution is also a vote of confidence in what we do, because, unlike a company, we don’t have the profit metric to measure our performance”, she says.

Joice Toyota is co-founder of Vetor Brasil, an organization that uses technology to train public servants

government HR

The main activity of Vetor Brasil is the attraction, selection and training of people who want to work in the government, such as municipal offices, state secretariats and ministries — in all, more than 400 trained professionals have been distributed in more than 120 public agencies from 14 political parties in the public sphere. The difference is that, unlike industry consultancies, the organization uses technology to bring efficiency and scale to the process.

Currently in beta, the entity has developed matching algorithms (inspired by dating apps, such as Tinder) to analyze the profile of candidates, bridging the gap between politicians and professionals who want to integrate cabinets — the idea is to bring technical profiles into commissioned positions. of the Executive and Legislative, especially of subnational entities, fleeing from indications that ignore skills and competences. “We want governments to have better people,” notes Joice.

In addition, the NGO has training to train black leaders in governments, the Ubuntu, for black and brown civil servants in leadership positions. In another project, training is given to managers of state education departments, with a focus on the new National Curricular Common Base (BNCC).

With the new check in hand, the organization, which currently has 40 employees, intends to continue investing in technology to scale the training of people throughout Brazil. By the end of the first half of this year, already anticipating routine changes in government teams before the presidential elections, Vetor do Brasil intends to launch a platform of online courses and tools for school managers.

“The third sector in Brazil is still very artisanal. We need to bring technology to make efficient use of the philanthropic resource that comes to us”, says Joice.