Jeff Bezos’ ex-wife, MacKenzie Scott, invests BRL 4.2 million in Brazilian NGO | Economy

Activist and philanthropist MacKenzie Scott, ex-wife of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, made an investment of BRL 4.2 million in a Brazilian NGO, Vetor Brasil. It is the first time that it has announced contributions to organizations outside the United States.

Vetor Brasil selects and trains professionals to work in the public sector. The amount received will be invested in technology to create solutions and campaigns on the importance of developing public leadership for the country.

“People fighting inequalities deserve center stage in stories about the changes they are creating. Placing donors as protagonists in social progress is a distortion of their role. We are just trying to contribute a fortune that has been made possible by systems in need of change,” said MacKenzie

MacKenzie was married to Bezos for 25 years and helped him found Amazon in 1994. In 2019, when they divorced, she was left with an estimated $35.6 billion.

In 2020, over a period of 4 months, the philanthropist donated more than $4 billion to food banks and emergency relief funds to help victims of the pandemic. In June 2021, she donated $2.7 billion to 300 organizations focused on what she described as “categories and communities that have historically been underfunded and neglected.”

To receive the contribution, the NGO underwent a thorough analysis by a consultancy that helps MacKenzie with her donations. They evaluated the trajectory, strategic planning, finances, projects and results of the organization.

“MacKenzie Scott believed, trusted and gave us complete freedom to use all the money where, how and when we see fit. This unrestricted investment model in organizations and not in projects is not common here in Brazil”, says Joice Toyota, co-founder and co-CEO of Vetor Brasil.

Joice Toyota is co-founder and co-CEO of Vetor Brasil