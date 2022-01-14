Jojo Todynho’s fiance detonates critics of the couple: “Perturbed people”

Lucas Souza used his official Instagram profile last Wednesday (1/12) to detonate those who criticize his relationship with Jojo Todynho. After four months of dating, after meeting when the singer was still dating, they got engaged.

At the turn of the year, Lucas declared himself to Jojo.

Lucas took advantage of the romantic moment with the singer, while they were in bed, and recorded a series of stories. “People are pissed off. They only send me negative messages. The staff is disturbed, won’t leave me alone. I don’t need to listen to people’s shit”, fired the army officer.

The couple met in the middle of the year, when Jojo was still dating her ex, Márcio Felipe. During a trip to Cancun, she met Lucas. Shortly thereafter, she admitted to cheating on her former boyfriend and began dating Lucas.

The speed with which the relationship progressed scared the web. “Jojo Todynho is getting married after only four months of dating so who am I not to start one on the first date,” said one Twitter user.

The funkeira revealed that the boy made a surprise request, with a balloon, bouquet of flowers and rose petals. “No words for this surprise! And I didn’t suspect anything, and Renata asking me to put on a beige dress because on Fridays people wear light clothes. Everything was already set up with Lucas… I go down the stairs and find my little white boy asking me to marry him”, she said at the time.

Check out how the marriage proposal went.

