Journalist praises John Textor’s focus on the base and bets on Botafogo’s ‘rebirth’: ‘It can be a power’

John Textor’s focus on academy and talent development can make the Botafogo become a major power in Brazilian football in the medium term. This is what journalist Alexandre Praetzel, from TNT Sports and Rádio Bandeirantes, believes in a video on “Yahoo! Sports”.

– Botafogo has a debt of R$ 1 billion, but does not have the delicate situation of Cruzeiro, which has unpayable debts with FIFA and can be demoted if they don’t pay them, or even register players. It seems to me that Botafogo can become a very strong force, to be a power, through history, titles, heritage and fans. Botafogo has everything to be “reborn”, with the most beautiful symbol in the history of world football – opined.

For Praetzel, the investment that John Textor intends to make at the base of the club, with a strong focus on scouting, data analysis and capture, will make Botafogo not have to suffer with the loss of important assets, as was the case of Rafael Navarro, who transferred for free to Palmeiras.

– The idea of ​​Textor at first is to set up a department of scouting very strong, in the stoning and in the search for new players there in the base, with 15, 16 years, in the first professional contract, so that Botafogo is not held hostage, without strength for a future negotiation. Rafael Navarro was the main name, he exploded in Botafogo and when it was time to play the athlete, the player was free in the market and Palmeiras hired him – he recalled.

– Textor already has all this created at Crystal Palace, which is already a reality in the Premier League, the club does not fight for titles, but always has good campaigns and has good teams and squads. Botafogo needs that, that sustainable and strong base, to then win titles in the medium and long term. I hope it works out, and that there are no adventures, but management, thinking primarily about the structure, growth, recruitment and revelation of athletes. – completed Praetzel.