Juliana Caetano calls Leonardo’s son, João Guilherme, “Zé droguinha” and says if she would stay with him

Top Stories

Can you groom a German Spitz? Understand more and don’t fall into a cold

Juliana Caetano made a splash on social media this Wednesday, January 12th. The reason? It was because she ended up calling her son Leonardo, João Guilherme, by Zé Droguinha. This generated controversy and took everyone by surprise, especially the fans who follow the singer’s life daily.

“Would you take João Guilherme?”, questioned a netizen in the question box made by Juliana Caetano on Instagram. “Look, with all due respect, I don’t like Zé Droguinha”, she countered. Soon after, the video ended up going viral on social media and became a huge controversy.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Fz1K7X_VyoA

First of all, don’t forget to check out this other article: Camila Loures appears in a hospital bed and explains the disappearance: “goodbye BBB”

João Guilherme asks for an anonymous girlfriend

João Guilherme wrote in his Twitter last month that he would be looking for an anonymous girlfriend: “I want a girlfriend that no one knows”, wrote the actor. Soon after, several netizens commented on the subject and applied for the vacancy that the corner was promoting.

“I’m here, I live at the end of the world, nobody knows me”, said an internet user about João Guilherme’s proposal, which for her is super tempting, “Use a condom, girls, he is more wheeled than a truck tire”, commented another about the actor’s reputation for being a catcher. “This boy is very different, he was even cute but he’s worn out, he looks like he’s wearing something”, commented another on João Gui’s post.

Also, check out this article that is making the rounds all over the web: William Bonner leaves TV Globo and the Jornal Nacional bench

Finally, also check out this article that is all over the web: Maiara and Maraisa are at risk of life, sensitive points out