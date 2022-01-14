Jumping rope is better for your health than running, says study

Child’s play, sport or physical exercise? Jumping rope may be all of those things, but the fact is that the activity has been linked to faster results than running.

The conclusion is in a meta-analysis of 21 studies published in the Journal of Sports Sciences, one of the world’s leading scientific publications in the segment.

The study shows that when a person is jumping, the foot hits the ground for shorter periods of time than during a run. “The less time spent on the ground, the longer the time progressing in the result,” said University of Essex researcher Jason Moran, one of the study’s authors.

In addition, jumping rope also increases power. With the rapid movement of the jump, the muscles and tendons need to contract and recoil faster, providing the same amount of force. That same amount of force in a shorter period of time increases power.

As a repetitive activity, jumping increases the number and efficiency of fast-twitch muscle fibers.

“It is a very good alternative as a physical activity for those who want to improve their conditioning and lose weight, as it causes a variation in the training routine, which motivates more and increases the caloric burn of the day”, said Physical Education professional Lucas Zucoloto Pinto, CrossFit Citius technical coordinator.

The activity also brings an improvement in the bones. This is because bone tissue is dynamic, with a constant cycle of construction and degradation. When the bones are worked up to repeated strains, such as jumping rope, it is stimulated to get stronger.

“Physical activity that impacts the lower limbs increases bone density. Every tension imposed on the bones generates a change in size, shape and density. Bone gets stronger when put under pressure in repeated loads. And everything that stimulates muscle mass strengthens the bone”, explained orthopedist Bernardo Terra.

The specialist, however, makes a contraindication alert. “The contraindications of impact activities are for people who may have some anatomical deviation of the lower limbs or advanced arthrosis of the knee or ankle. In this case, the indication is activities without impact, such as water and cycling”.

Fabricia Scampini, Sabrina Scampini, Gley Mattos and Suellen Dalmaso practice the exercise together



Photo: Douglas Schneider/AT



Activity needed in the pandemic

Businesswoman Fabricia Leão Borges Scampini, 36, has been jumping rope for five years. “Actually, I started practicing again five years ago, because when I was a child I already did it, but as a joke”, he says.

She even prefers to practice jumping rope than running, and reports that there are several benefits.

“I don’t like running, so it was an alternative I had to lose weight,” said Fabricia, who practices with her daughter Sabrina Scampini and friends Gley Mattos and Suellen Borges Dalmaso.

“When we entered the pandemic, it helped me even more, as we had to be more restricted at home, and this activity was even more necessary. In addition to the physical gain, it de-stresses and calms me down.”

KNOW MORE

The study

Work was done by researchers at the University of Essex, UK, based on 21 studies.

The analysis was published in the Journal of Sports Sciences and Medicine.

benefits

Speed ​​to gains

By reducing the time the foot is on the ground, with the jumps, the longer the time advancing towards gains will be.

Because of this, the activity was related to faster results than a race, for example.

power and strength

The rapid movement makes the muscles and tendons need to contract and retreat faster.

This strength in a shorter period of time increases the power.

muscle fibers

As it is a repetitive activity, it increases the number and efficiency of muscle fibers.

Conditioning and calorie burning

With caloric burning, it helps those who want to lose weight, improving physical conditioning.

strengthening of bones

By generating impact and having a repetitive load, the activity increases bone density, strengthening the bone.

Source: Journal of Sports Sciences and Medicine and experts consulted.