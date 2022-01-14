Kanye West is investigated by police after ugly fight with fan, and video of argument is released; watch

Another controversy involving the name of Ye… The Los Angeles police investigate a case of assault that happened this morning (13), in which the suspect is none other than Kanye West. According to TMZ, the star allegedly hit a fan.

According to police sources, around 3 am, Ye would have been involved in an argument that turned into a physical confrontation. The star allegedly pushed and then punched a man. FOX 11 claims Kanye even knocked the fan to the ground. The case is being investigated as a personal injury, punishable by up to six months in prison.

Continue after Advertising

TMZ also obtained a video that records the singer in a moment of rage, yelling at someone during the night. “Did you say that or not? Did you say that or not?”, asks the rapper. “Because that’s what happened right now, fuck!”, shoots the musician. It is not certain whether the record would be linked to the alleged assault that became a police case. Watch:

Hours earlier, Kanye was partying and enjoying the night at club Delilah in West Hollywood with Julia Fox — his new girlfriend. The rapper was also seen enjoying it alongside the likes of Madonna and Floyd Mayweather. At the end of the night, Ye left the place and left alone, while Julia followed her there.

Ye with Julia Fox, Madonna and Floyd Mayweather last night 🤫 pic.twitter.com/gy5EiTOY9K — Donda Times (@dondatimes) January 13, 2022

Sought after by the publication, Kanye’s team did not return the contact.